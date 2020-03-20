Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley restaurant update

(WSAZ)
By WTAP
Published: Mar. 20, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Following is a list of Mid-Ohio Valley restaurants and the services they are offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BELPRE

- Changed Plate - carryout orders 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

- Giovannis pizza - open 10 am - 8 pm - 740-423-9373 - carryout only

- Ohio Redwood - carryout, curbside or delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m, limited dine-in seating

- Q Wagon BBQ - The big orange food truck,across from the post office - 11 a.m. to around 4 p.m., Thursday - Saturday

BEVERLY

-Cornerstone Inn Restaurant - open for dine-in and curbside Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon, - Wed. 8 a.m -2 p.m, Thurs - Sat 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Doughboyz - delivery and carry-out orders, dine-in, regular business hours. Call 740-0984-2699 or order at https://www.doughboyzohiovalley.com.

- RiverBend Family Dining - Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun-Wed, and 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thurs - Sat. Dine-in and curbside pick up. Those with special needs may call for delivery options.

ELIZABETH

Giovanni's Pizza - take-out only, open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

LUBECK

- Bonfire Stone Oven Pizza - normal hours - limited dine-in, delivery and carry out orders

- Tonya's Country Kitchen, carryout only, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday

- Western Sizzlin - Dine-in, carryout only, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MARIETTA

- Applebee's Bar and Grill - Dine-in, curbside carryout and delivery orders, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Door Dash delivery

- Busy Bee Restaurant - Dine-in, takeout. Following COVID-19 regulations.

- Boat House BBQ - limited dine-in, curbside carryout orders, 11 a.m. -9 p.m

- Captain D’s - carryout orders, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; drive-through orders 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Door Dash delivery

- Donatos - dine-in, pickup and delivery 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

- Dough Boyz Pizza (Devola and Reno) delivery and carry-out, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m weekdays, 11 a.m - 10 p.m. weekends. order at https://www.doughboyzohiovalley.com

- East of Chicago Pizza, dine-in, carryout and delivery orders, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fri & Sat, 12 p.m - 11 p.m. Sun.

740-374-6000; Order online @ eastofchicago.com, enter code (web25 ) and receive 25% off any order.

- IHOP - dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash delivery, open daily 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

-Lafayette Hotel - The Gunroom Restaurant in the Lafayette is open daily for breakfast from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The Riverview lounge is open daily for dinner from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Both are offering a limited menu only.

- Las Trancas Mexican Restaurant – Dine-in, carryout orders. Open Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Long John Silvers, drive-through, carryout out orders, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Marietta Brewing Company - dine-in, carryout orders only. Open weekdays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m, and weekends 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Over the Moon Pub & Pizza - dine-in, take-out, curbside, Door Dash delivery orders, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 740-373-4000. Open Tues and Wed 11:30 a.m - 9 p.mm, Thurs 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11:30 a.m. - 1 a.m. Visit www.moonpizza.net.

- Original Pizza Place – Dine-in, carryout, to-go and delivery orders, 11 a..m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Call 740-374-4333 - www.Theoriginalpizzaplace.com

- Qdoba Mexican Eats - outdoor seating, carry out, Door Dash delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- The Riviera at the Valley Gem - dine-in, carry out, curbside pick up and DoorDash delivery, 11 a.m. to p p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call 740-373-7862 or order at www.rivieraatthevalleygem.com

- Rivertown Grill - Temporarily closed

- Shoney’s - Dine-in and takeout, grand re-opening June 17. First responders with proof of current employment eat free on the day of re-opening. Sunday- Thursday 7 am to 8 pm, Friday and Saturday 7 am to 9 pm. Call 740-374-6834, DoorDash, and Grub Hub

- Smittys Pizza - Dine-in and carryout. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday; 740-374-2280

- Star of India, pickup orders, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 740-371-5350; order at www.starofindia.us Dine-in likely to start in June.

- Tampico Mexican Restaurant - Dine-in, carryout, curbside, online ordering, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday,

Menufy App, delivery ($25.00 Minimum) and DoorDash, call 740-374-8623 or go to www.tampicomexicanrestaurant.com

- TLV restaurant, dine-in, outdoor seating, carryout and delivery, order at www.tlvusa.com. Open Mon 11 a.m -9 p.m., closed Tues, open Wed and Thurs 11 a.m. -9 p.m., Fri 11 a.m. -10 p.m, Sat 9 a.m. -10 p.m, Sun 9 a.m - 8 p.m.

- Tonya's Country Kitchen- Dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery orders. Open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

- The Galley - Open standard hours for dine-in, carry-out and curb-side service

- Third Street Deli - Dine-in and takeout. Limited seating.

- Wings Etc. in Marietta and Caldwell - Dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and delivery to local businesses and hotels 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Grubhub delivery. Open Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Fri and Sat 11 a.m. -12 a.m.

MINERAL WELLS

- Cracker Barrel - Dine-in, carryout and Door Dash delivery, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Red Barn Diner - Dine-in, call-in or to-go orders, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, 304-489-9530

PARKERSBURG

-Blennerhassett Hotel and on-site Restaurant and Lounge - Dine-in, carryout, lounge & patio service. Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm, Sundays 11am-8pm with the Lounge/Bar remaining open 1 hour after the kitchen closes. Full menus available (Food, Beer, Wine, Cocktails, etc.). Call 304-422-3131 for reservations.

- Bob Evans – Dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash and Grub Hub delivery Open 7a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Buffalo Wild Wings –Dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash delivery. Open Sun - Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m, Fri and Sat 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

- Cheryl's Country Diner - Dine-in, Curbside and Delivery available. Open Mon-Fri 7 a.m. -7 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.- 6 p.m, Sun 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Colombo’s Restaurant - Dine-in, take-out only

- Crystal Café – carryout and delivery orders, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

- Das Rookhaus Deli and Subs - Dine-in, curbside service and carryout, 10 a.m. to- 8 p.m. Monday- Saturday, call 304-485-1250

- DM's Pizza Shop - Take-out and delivery order, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday throught Sunday; closed on Tuesday.

- Don Emilo’s Mexican Restaurant – Dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash delivery. Open Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fri and Sat.

- El Mariachi - take-out and delivery orders; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; call 304-420-9005 or order online at www.ToastTab.com/el-Mariachi-parkersburg/v3; delivery via Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

- Firehouse Subs - Dine-in, carryout and Grub Hub, Uber Eats delivery; order online or by phone. Open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

- George's Place Bar and Grille -Dine-in carryout, Grub Hub delivery, 304-917-4826 or email info@eatatgeorgesplace.com

- Gough Hazard - Dine-in, takeout

- Gran Ranchero Mexican Restaurant – Dine-in, patio, pick-up orders. Open Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Gyro King - carry out and delivery with Door Dash. Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Hideout - Open for carry out and delivery from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The Hideout is also offering to deliver to truck drivers parked locally.

- Honeybaked Ham, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dine-in, take-out and delivery but no curbside service, hams, turkey, sandwiches, box meals, and frozen dinner sides. Call 304-422-0600

- Hot Dog Willy's - Dine-in, takeout, and delivery - Monday - Saturday 11 am - 8 pm - in Vienna beside Bonds Tailgaters (304) 699- 8980

- Jimmy John’s - Dine-in, pickup with curbside available upon request and delivery - 10:30 a.m to 9 p.m. daily, order online or call 304-422-4060

- J.P. Henry's - Re-opening May 27 at 11 a.m. for carryout and dine-in. Open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays, weekend hour being determined.

- Las Trancas Mexican Cantina – Dine-in, carryout orders orders

-Locker Room Sports Grill - Take-out and curbside delivery. Mon-Sat 11-7 and Sunday 12-12. Call (304) 428-3815.

- Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant – Dine-in, carryout orders.

- Maka Mia Pizza - Monday - Saturday - 11 am - 7 pm for dine-in takeout

- Mango Latin Bistro, carryout orders

- Mary B’s - 10 am - 7 pm - Monday through Saturday for Dine-in, take out or curbside service - 304-422-0522

- North End Tavern open for din-in and carryout. Call (304) 428-5854. Open Mon-Sat 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., closed Sun.

- Omelet Shoppe - Open 24 hours. Dine-in, call in and curbside orders, kids free, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Monday--Friday.

-Original Pizza Place in the Grand Central Mall - Dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery. Call 304-428-4333. Open 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

- Parkersburg Brewing Company - Dine-in, carryout and delivery orders 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday; Grub Hub delivery. Open Tues - Thurs 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m., closed Sun and Mon.

- Pizza Place, Dudley Avenue, curbside pickup and delivery, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday-Saturday, order online at www.northpizzaplace.com or call 304-485-5601 or 304-485-4344

- Philippines Best Food, 1757 7th St. Dine-in, delivery and carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 304-865-1155 or 304-615-9122 or order online at philippinesbestfood.com

- Red Lobster – Dine-in, carryout orders, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Sun; Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats deliveries

- Rubi’s Salad Haus - Temporarily closed

- Rubi’s Pizza & Grill - Dine-in, carryout, drive-thru and deliver orders, call 304-485-2552

- Root Beer Shack - drive thru/curbside orders, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday

- Shoneys, Dine-in, carryout-orders, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Grub Hub and Door Dash deliveries, call 304-428-7835

- Slice Pizza and Grill on East 7th Street - Carryout and curbside orders., call beforehand for faster service

- Sixpence Pub and Eatery - Dine-in, carryout and delivery orders

-Sweetfrog Premium Frozen Yogurt - Dine-in, taekout, curbside carryout. Open Mon-Thurs 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fri & Sat 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

- Tampico Mexican Restaurant - Dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup, drive-through and online ordering, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 304-422-0005 or go to www.tampicomexicanrestaurant.com

- Texas Roadhouse – open daily 11 am - 8 pm - 304-422-7427 and online orders

curbside carryout orders -

- Third Street Deli - closed, starting Monday

-Top Dawgs Drive-in - Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, drive-through, outdoor dining.

- Unity Cafe & Crepes - Dine-in, open regular hours for Grubhub and delivery

- West Virginia Polo Club - carryout orders, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday

ST. MARYS

- Boxcar - 7am to 730pm - Tuesday to Thursday - 7am to 830pm - Friday and Saturday - Carryout, Curb side, and Delivery within 15 miles of restaurant with $20 minimum

- Pizza Station - closed

STOCKPORT, OHIO

- Riviera Pizza - Open 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Call 740-559-2925.

VIENNA

- Applebees Bar & Grill – Dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash deliveries. Open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- CJ’s Italian Kitchen – curbside pick-up orders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Planning to reopen shortly, date not yet announced.

- Cheddars - Dine-in, curbside pick-up orders. Open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Order online at Cheddars.com.

- DiCarlo's Pizza - Dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and free delivery; open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday

- Hot Dog Willy's, dine-in, carryout and delivery; open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday beside Bonds Tailgaters; 304-699- 8980

-Fusion Steakhouse, Dine-in, carryout or delivery with Door Dash. Order online or by phone. 304-295-2328.

- I Don’t Care Eatery - Monday thru Saturday 11 am - 8 pm, closing at 7 pm Monday & Tuesday; curbside service at side door or you carry out - orders by phone only

- Mr Diggity - 304.295.3320 - open for dine-in and carry out

Tuesday thru Saturday - 10:30 am - 3:00 pm

- Olive Garden – curbside pick-up orders; delivery service available

- Outback Steakhouse - Dine-in, carryout and delivery orders; Door Dash delivery - 304-422-3781 to order

- Panera Bread - Dine-in, order online, call, or come in to place orders for pick-up or curbside carryout. Delivery available with a $15 order.

- Steak n Shake - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rive thru, lobby open for carryout orders only, order online, phone in or Door Dash

- Sugar Grove at Scots Landscape - offering take-out - Monday through Saturday 12 pm - 5 pm.

- Tokyo Thai - noon to 10 p.m., dine-in, pickup and delivery, 304-917-3612

WATERFORD

- Turner's Food Court - 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 740-984-2287

WILLIAMSTOWN

- DaVinci's Restaurant - Dine-in, carryout- delivery. Open 10:30 am - 8 pm weekdays, 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m Friday and Saturday. Call 304-375-3633

-Yellow Jacket Sweets N Eats - Outdoor dining, curbside and window walk-up carryout and delivery. Outdoor dining area is open. Call (304) 295-7255.

WOOD COUNTY

Jerry’s Fly Away Kitchen, inside the terminal at the Mid Ohio Valley Regional Airport - Dine-in, carry out. OpenTuesday -Friday 9AM to 6 PM Saturday 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

KFC - Dine-in, lobby carryout orders, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; drive-through 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Grub Hub and Door Dash deliveries; 2604 Ohio Ave Parkersburg; 930 7th Street Parkersburg; and 401 Greene St Marietta.

- Little Caesars - Open for carryout, contactless pizza portal pickup and contactless delivery - www.littlecaesars.com or Little Caesars App

Vienna - 304-295-3391; south Parkersburg - 304-485-2311; 7th Street Parkersburg - 304-865-0833; Belpre - 740-315-1024; and Marietta -740-374-8151

Napolis - Carryout or company-owned delivery for three locations in Parkersburg and one each in Barlow, Belpre, Little Hocking, Marietta, Mineral Wells and Vienna. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Order via napolis.com or by calling 304-422-111 or 740-423-1111. Belpre and South Parkersburg locations open for dine-in.

McHappy's Bake Shoppes - Carryout, delivery in Belpre, Parkersburg and Vienna. Open 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. Call 740-423-8178

- Papa John's Pizza - Carryout and delivery during regular business hours, 2100 Camden Ave., Parkersburg, 304-428-4400; 4421 Emerson Ave., Parkersburg, 304-485-7272; and 246 Pike St., Marietta, 740-374-7272

- Smittys Pizza - open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; Belpre 740-423-9900, Marietta 740-374-2280 and Reno 740-374-2599. Carryout drive-through, delivery.

- Taco Bell - drive-throughs open 10 a.m. until normal closing time in Marietta, Parkersburg, St. Marys, Mineral Wells and Vienna. No breakfast until at least May 21. Walk-ups or bicycles in drive-throughs during daylight hours only.

If you would like to have your restaurant added to our list, please send an email to news@wtap.com

Latest News

Health

Cases of COVID-19 linked to Myrtle Beach travel up to 26 in one W.Va. county

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials in Preston County, W.Va. are reporting more cases of COVID-19 that they say are associated with recent travel to Myrtle Beach.

Health

UPDATE: New cases of COVID-19 reported by MOVHD, DHHR reports additional 10

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
The W.Va. DHHR has reported the state's 89th death on Father's Day. Between their two daily updates, 43 new cases have been identified.

Health

W.Va. governor calls for masks, testing as outbreaks emerge

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday called for face masks, social distancing and testing as local health officials reported several coronavirus outbreaks linked to churches and travel.

Health

More virus spikes reported in West Virginia, Ohio

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Health officials continue to report coronavirus outbreaks related to churches and travel.

Health

How to safely plan summer vacations during COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department wants to make sure people are safe and healthy when planning for summer vacations.

Latest News

Health

Ohio sees COVID-19 surge in 5 southwestern counties

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright, Associated Press
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a ``worrisome'' rise of coronavirus cases in southwestern Ohio on Thursday, particularly in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

Health

WVU Medicine Camden Clark gets additional "robot cleaner"

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
A grant from Tri-State Roofing helps fund an additional robot "germ zapper" for WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

Health

UPDATE: WVU Medicine provides details on visitation requirements for each hospital department

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By WTAP
WVU Medicine has begun relaxing the visitation restrictions that were put into place at its hospitals and clinics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Health

Governors discuss recent COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Governors in West Virginia and Ohio discuss recent spikes in virus cases in their states.

Health

COVID-19 cluster in W.Va. county linked to travel to Myrtle Beach

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in a West Virginia county has been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, health officials announced Wednesday.

Health

UPDATE: 10 COVID-19 cases in Preston County now linked to Myrtle Beach travel

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By WDTV and WSAZ
Preston County Health Department officials Thursday morning learned of two additional COVID-19 cases stemming from travel to Myrtle Beach, bringing the total to 10.