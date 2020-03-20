Mid-Ohio Valley restaurant update

Following is a list of Mid-Ohio Valley restaurants and the services they are offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BELPRE

- Changed Plate - carryout orders 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

- Giovannis pizza - open 10 am - 8 pm - 740-423-9373 - carryout only

- Ohio Redwood - carryout, curbside or delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m, limited dine-in seating

- Q Wagon BBQ - The big orange food truck,across from the post office - 11 a.m. to around 4 p.m., Thursday - Saturday

BEVERLY

-Cornerstone Inn Restaurant - open for dine-in and curbside Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon, - Wed. 8 a.m -2 p.m, Thurs - Sat 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Doughboyz - delivery and carry-out orders, dine-in, regular business hours. Call 740-0984-2699 or order at https://www.doughboyzohiovalley.com.

- RiverBend Family Dining - Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun-Wed, and 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thurs - Sat. Dine-in and curbside pick up. Those with special needs may call for delivery options.

ELIZABETH

Giovanni's Pizza - take-out only, open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

LUBECK

- Bonfire Stone Oven Pizza - normal hours - limited dine-in, delivery and carry out orders

- Tonya's Country Kitchen, carryout only, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday

- Western Sizzlin - Dine-in, carryout only, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MARIETTA

- Applebee's Bar and Grill - Dine-in, curbside carryout and delivery orders, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Door Dash delivery

- Busy Bee Restaurant - Dine-in, takeout. Following COVID-19 regulations.

- Boat House BBQ - limited dine-in, curbside carryout orders, 11 a.m. -9 p.m

- Captain D’s - carryout orders, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; drive-through orders 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Door Dash delivery

- Donatos - dine-in, pickup and delivery 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

- Dough Boyz Pizza (Devola and Reno) delivery and carry-out, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m weekdays, 11 a.m - 10 p.m. weekends. order at https://www.doughboyzohiovalley.com

- East of Chicago Pizza, dine-in, carryout and delivery orders, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fri & Sat, 12 p.m - 11 p.m. Sun.

740-374-6000; Order online @ eastofchicago.com, enter code (web25 ) and receive 25% off any order.

- IHOP - dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash delivery, open daily 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

-Lafayette Hotel - The Gunroom Restaurant in the Lafayette is open daily for breakfast from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The Riverview lounge is open daily for dinner from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Both are offering a limited menu only.

- Las Trancas Mexican Restaurant – Dine-in, carryout orders. Open Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Long John Silvers, drive-through, carryout out orders, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Marietta Brewing Company - dine-in, carryout orders only. Open weekdays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m, and weekends 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Over the Moon Pub & Pizza - dine-in, take-out, curbside, Door Dash delivery orders, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 740-373-4000. Open Tues and Wed 11:30 a.m - 9 p.mm, Thurs 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11:30 a.m. - 1 a.m. Visit www.moonpizza.net.

- Original Pizza Place – Dine-in, carryout, to-go and delivery orders, 11 a..m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Call 740-374-4333 - www.Theoriginalpizzaplace.com

- Qdoba Mexican Eats - outdoor seating, carry out, Door Dash delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- The Riviera at the Valley Gem - dine-in, carry out, curbside pick up and DoorDash delivery, 11 a.m. to p p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; call 740-373-7862 or order at www.rivieraatthevalleygem.com

- Rivertown Grill - Temporarily closed

- Shoney’s - Dine-in and takeout, grand re-opening June 17. First responders with proof of current employment eat free on the day of re-opening. Sunday- Thursday 7 am to 8 pm, Friday and Saturday 7 am to 9 pm. Call 740-374-6834, DoorDash, and Grub Hub

- Smittys Pizza - Dine-in and carryout. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday; 740-374-2280

- Star of India, pickup orders, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 740-371-5350; order at www.starofindia.us Dine-in likely to start in June.

- Tampico Mexican Restaurant - Dine-in, carryout, curbside, online ordering, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday,

Menufy App, delivery ($25.00 Minimum) and DoorDash, call 740-374-8623 or go to www.tampicomexicanrestaurant.com

- TLV restaurant, dine-in, outdoor seating, carryout and delivery, order at www.tlvusa.com. Open Mon 11 a.m -9 p.m., closed Tues, open Wed and Thurs 11 a.m. -9 p.m., Fri 11 a.m. -10 p.m, Sat 9 a.m. -10 p.m, Sun 9 a.m - 8 p.m.

- Tonya's Country Kitchen- Dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery orders. Open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

- The Galley - Open standard hours for dine-in, carry-out and curb-side service

- Third Street Deli - Dine-in and takeout. Limited seating.

- Wings Etc. in Marietta and Caldwell - Dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and delivery to local businesses and hotels 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Grubhub delivery. Open Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Fri and Sat 11 a.m. -12 a.m.

MINERAL WELLS

- Cracker Barrel - Dine-in, carryout and Door Dash delivery, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Red Barn Diner - Dine-in, call-in or to-go orders, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, 304-489-9530

PARKERSBURG

-Blennerhassett Hotel and on-site Restaurant and Lounge - Dine-in, carryout, lounge & patio service. Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm, Sundays 11am-8pm with the Lounge/Bar remaining open 1 hour after the kitchen closes. Full menus available (Food, Beer, Wine, Cocktails, etc.). Call 304-422-3131 for reservations.

- Bob Evans – Dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash and Grub Hub delivery Open 7a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Buffalo Wild Wings –Dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash delivery. Open Sun - Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m, Fri and Sat 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

- Cheryl's Country Diner - Dine-in, Curbside and Delivery available. Open Mon-Fri 7 a.m. -7 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.- 6 p.m, Sun 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Colombo’s Restaurant - Dine-in, take-out only

- Crystal Café – carryout and delivery orders, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

- Das Rookhaus Deli and Subs - Dine-in, curbside service and carryout, 10 a.m. to- 8 p.m. Monday- Saturday, call 304-485-1250

- DM's Pizza Shop - Take-out and delivery order, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday throught Sunday; closed on Tuesday.

- Don Emilo’s Mexican Restaurant – Dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash delivery. Open Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fri and Sat.

- El Mariachi - take-out and delivery orders; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; call 304-420-9005 or order online at www.ToastTab.com/el-Mariachi-parkersburg/v3; delivery via Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

- Firehouse Subs - Dine-in, carryout and Grub Hub, Uber Eats delivery; order online or by phone. Open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

- George's Place Bar and Grille -Dine-in carryout, Grub Hub delivery, 304-917-4826 or email info@eatatgeorgesplace.com

- Gough Hazard - Dine-in, takeout

- Gran Ranchero Mexican Restaurant – Dine-in, patio, pick-up orders. Open Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Gyro King - carry out and delivery with Door Dash. Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Hideout - Open for carry out and delivery from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The Hideout is also offering to deliver to truck drivers parked locally.

- Honeybaked Ham, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dine-in, take-out and delivery but no curbside service, hams, turkey, sandwiches, box meals, and frozen dinner sides. Call 304-422-0600

- Hot Dog Willy's - Dine-in, takeout, and delivery - Monday - Saturday 11 am - 8 pm - in Vienna beside Bonds Tailgaters (304) 699- 8980

- Jimmy John’s - Dine-in, pickup with curbside available upon request and delivery - 10:30 a.m to 9 p.m. daily, order online or call 304-422-4060

- J.P. Henry's - Re-opening May 27 at 11 a.m. for carryout and dine-in. Open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays, weekend hour being determined.

- Las Trancas Mexican Cantina – Dine-in, carryout orders orders

-Locker Room Sports Grill - Take-out and curbside delivery. Mon-Sat 11-7 and Sunday 12-12. Call (304) 428-3815.

- Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant – Dine-in, carryout orders.

- Maka Mia Pizza - Monday - Saturday - 11 am - 7 pm for dine-in takeout

- Mango Latin Bistro, carryout orders

- Mary B’s - 10 am - 7 pm - Monday through Saturday for Dine-in, take out or curbside service - 304-422-0522

- North End Tavern open for din-in and carryout. Call (304) 428-5854. Open Mon-Sat 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., closed Sun.

- Omelet Shoppe - Open 24 hours. Dine-in, call in and curbside orders, kids free, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Monday--Friday.

-Original Pizza Place in the Grand Central Mall - Dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery. Call 304-428-4333. Open 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

- Parkersburg Brewing Company - Dine-in, carryout and delivery orders 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday; Grub Hub delivery. Open Tues - Thurs 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m., closed Sun and Mon.

- Pizza Place, Dudley Avenue, curbside pickup and delivery, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday-Saturday, order online at www.northpizzaplace.com or call 304-485-5601 or 304-485-4344

- Philippines Best Food, 1757 7th St. Dine-in, delivery and carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 304-865-1155 or 304-615-9122 or order online at philippinesbestfood.com

- Red Lobster – Dine-in, carryout orders, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Sun; Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats deliveries

- Rubi’s Salad Haus - Temporarily closed

- Rubi’s Pizza & Grill - Dine-in, carryout, drive-thru and deliver orders, call 304-485-2552

- Root Beer Shack - drive thru/curbside orders, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday

- Shoneys, Dine-in, carryout-orders, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Grub Hub and Door Dash deliveries, call 304-428-7835

- Slice Pizza and Grill on East 7th Street - Carryout and curbside orders., call beforehand for faster service

- Sixpence Pub and Eatery - Dine-in, carryout and delivery orders

-Sweetfrog Premium Frozen Yogurt - Dine-in, taekout, curbside carryout. Open Mon-Thurs 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fri & Sat 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

- Tampico Mexican Restaurant - Dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup, drive-through and online ordering, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 304-422-0005 or go to www.tampicomexicanrestaurant.com

- Texas Roadhouse – open daily 11 am - 8 pm - 304-422-7427 and online orders

curbside carryout orders -

- Third Street Deli - closed, starting Monday

-Top Dawgs Drive-in - Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, drive-through, outdoor dining.

- Unity Cafe & Crepes - Dine-in, open regular hours for Grubhub and delivery

- West Virginia Polo Club - carryout orders, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday

ST. MARYS

- Boxcar - 7am to 730pm - Tuesday to Thursday - 7am to 830pm - Friday and Saturday - Carryout, Curb side, and Delivery within 15 miles of restaurant with $20 minimum

- Pizza Station - closed

STOCKPORT, OHIO

- Riviera Pizza - Open 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Call 740-559-2925.

VIENNA

- Applebees Bar & Grill – Dine-in, carryout orders; Door Dash deliveries. Open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- CJ’s Italian Kitchen – curbside pick-up orders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Planning to reopen shortly, date not yet announced.

- Cheddars - Dine-in, curbside pick-up orders. Open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Order online at Cheddars.com.

- DiCarlo's Pizza - Dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup and free delivery; open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday

- Hot Dog Willy's, dine-in, carryout and delivery; open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday beside Bonds Tailgaters; 304-699- 8980

-Fusion Steakhouse, Dine-in, carryout or delivery with Door Dash. Order online or by phone. 304-295-2328.

- I Don’t Care Eatery - Monday thru Saturday 11 am - 8 pm, closing at 7 pm Monday & Tuesday; curbside service at side door or you carry out - orders by phone only

- Mr Diggity - 304.295.3320 - open for dine-in and carry out

Tuesday thru Saturday - 10:30 am - 3:00 pm

- Olive Garden – curbside pick-up orders; delivery service available

- Outback Steakhouse - Dine-in, carryout and delivery orders; Door Dash delivery - 304-422-3781 to order

- Panera Bread - Dine-in, order online, call, or come in to place orders for pick-up or curbside carryout. Delivery available with a $15 order.

- Steak n Shake - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rive thru, lobby open for carryout orders only, order online, phone in or Door Dash

- Sugar Grove at Scots Landscape - offering take-out - Monday through Saturday 12 pm - 5 pm.

- Tokyo Thai - noon to 10 p.m., dine-in, pickup and delivery, 304-917-3612

WATERFORD

- Turner's Food Court - 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 740-984-2287

WILLIAMSTOWN

- DaVinci's Restaurant - Dine-in, carryout- delivery. Open 10:30 am - 8 pm weekdays, 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m Friday and Saturday. Call 304-375-3633

-Yellow Jacket Sweets N Eats - Outdoor dining, curbside and window walk-up carryout and delivery. Outdoor dining area is open. Call (304) 295-7255.

WOOD COUNTY

Jerry’s Fly Away Kitchen, inside the terminal at the Mid Ohio Valley Regional Airport - Dine-in, carry out. OpenTuesday -Friday 9AM to 6 PM Saturday 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

KFC - Dine-in, lobby carryout orders, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; drive-through 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Grub Hub and Door Dash deliveries; 2604 Ohio Ave Parkersburg; 930 7th Street Parkersburg; and 401 Greene St Marietta.

- Little Caesars - Open for carryout, contactless pizza portal pickup and contactless delivery - www.littlecaesars.com or Little Caesars App

Vienna - 304-295-3391; south Parkersburg - 304-485-2311; 7th Street Parkersburg - 304-865-0833; Belpre - 740-315-1024; and Marietta -740-374-8151

Napolis - Carryout or company-owned delivery for three locations in Parkersburg and one each in Barlow, Belpre, Little Hocking, Marietta, Mineral Wells and Vienna. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Order via napolis.com or by calling 304-422-111 or 740-423-1111. Belpre and South Parkersburg locations open for dine-in.

McHappy's Bake Shoppes - Carryout, delivery in Belpre, Parkersburg and Vienna. Open 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. Call 740-423-8178

- Papa John's Pizza - Carryout and delivery during regular business hours, 2100 Camden Ave., Parkersburg, 304-428-4400; 4421 Emerson Ave., Parkersburg, 304-485-7272; and 246 Pike St., Marietta, 740-374-7272

- Smittys Pizza - open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; Belpre 740-423-9900, Marietta 740-374-2280 and Reno 740-374-2599. Carryout drive-through, delivery.

- Taco Bell - drive-throughs open 10 a.m. until normal closing time in Marietta, Parkersburg, St. Marys, Mineral Wells and Vienna. No breakfast until at least May 21. Walk-ups or bicycles in drive-throughs during daylight hours only.

If you would like to have your restaurant added to our list, please send an email to news@wtap.com