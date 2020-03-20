Mid-Ohio Valley restaurant update

Following is a list of Mid-Ohio Valley restaurants and the services they are offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MARIETTA

- Boat House BBQ - carryout and delivery orders

- IHOP - carryout orders; Door Dash delivery

- Las Trancas Mexican Restaurant – carryout orders

- Marietta Brewing Company - carryout orders only

- Original Pizza Place – carryout and delivery orders

- The Galley - closed

- Third Street Deli - carryout and delivery orders, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

PARKERSBURG

- Bob Evans – carryout orders; Door Dash and Grub Hub deliveries

- Buffalo Wild Wings – carryout orders; Door Dash deliveries

- Crystal Café – carryout and delivery orders, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

- Don Emilo’s Mexican Restaurant – carryout orders; Door Dash delivery

- Golden Corral - closed

- Gran Ranchero Mexican Restaurant – pick-up orders only

- J.P. Henry's - closed

- Las Trancas Mexican Cantina – carryout orders

- Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant – carry-out orders only

- Parkersburg Brewing Company - carryout and delivery 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday; Grub Hub delivery

- Pizza Place (Dudley Avenue and Blizzard Drive locations) – carryout and delivery

- Red Lobster – carryout orders 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Sun; Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats deliveries

- Shoney’s – carryout orders, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Door Dash and Grub Hub deliveries

- Texas Roadhouse – curbside carryout orders

- Third Street Deli - closed, starting Monday

VIENNA

- Applebees Bar & Grill – carryout orders; Door Dash deliveries - - CJ’s Italian Kitchen – curbside pick-up orders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

- Olive Garden – curbside pick-up orders; delivery service available

If you would like to have your restaurant added to our list, please send an email to news@wtap.com

