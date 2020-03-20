Mid-Ohio Valley restaurant update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following is a list of Mid-Ohio Valley restaurants and the services they are offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARIETTA
- Boat House BBQ - carryout and delivery orders
- IHOP - carryout orders; Door Dash delivery
- Las Trancas Mexican Restaurant – carryout orders
- Marietta Brewing Company - carryout orders only
- Original Pizza Place – carryout and delivery orders
- The Galley - closed
- Third Street Deli - carryout and delivery orders, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
PARKERSBURG
- Bob Evans – carryout orders; Door Dash and Grub Hub deliveries
- Buffalo Wild Wings – carryout orders; Door Dash deliveries
- Crystal Café – carryout and delivery orders, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Don Emilo’s Mexican Restaurant – carryout orders; Door Dash delivery
- Golden Corral - closed
- Gran Ranchero Mexican Restaurant – pick-up orders only
- J.P. Henry's - closed
- Las Trancas Mexican Cantina – carryout orders
- Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant – carry-out orders only
- Parkersburg Brewing Company - carryout and delivery 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday; Grub Hub delivery
- Pizza Place (Dudley Avenue and Blizzard Drive locations) – carryout and delivery
- Red Lobster – carryout orders 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Sun; Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats deliveries
- Shoney’s – carryout orders, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Door Dash and Grub Hub deliveries
- Texas Roadhouse – curbside carryout orders
- Third Street Deli - closed, starting Monday
VIENNA
- Applebees Bar & Grill – carryout orders; Door Dash deliveries - - CJ’s Italian Kitchen – curbside pick-up orders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
- Olive Garden – curbside pick-up orders; delivery service available
