Mid-Ohio Valley schools offering services during COVID-19 closures

School districts in the Mid-Ohio Valley are making plans to continue student instruction and provide meals and other services for students while they are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following is a list of information compiled from various districts:

Wood County

Instructional packets can be picked from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Wood County schools. The packets will also be available on Friday, and they can be obtained electronically.

Meals are also available to be picked up at schools.

If you do not have transportation to a school, contact your child’s school and officials will make every attempt to provide food or instructional packets to students.

Marietta City Schools

Boxed lunches will be provided to students 18 or younger while schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Washington and Harmar elementary schools.

For more information, call 740-376-2472.

Belpre City Schools

Meals for students younger than 18 will be available for pickup at 11 locations in Belpre starting March 23. Each day’s meals will include breakfast and lunch.

The daily meals will be available at the following times:

- Belpre High School and Belpre Elementary School – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

- Laurel Estates – 11 a.m

- Hill Street and Greenhill Village - 11:30 a.m.

- Poplar and Lee streets – Noon

- Bob’s Market – 11 a.m.

- Cross and Murray streets – 11:30 p.m.

- Elizabeth and Talbott streets – Noon

- Wyatt Lane and Roderick Street– 11 a.m.

- Ridge Street and Stone Road – 11:30 a.m.

- 8th and Florence streets – Noon

For more information, call 740-423-1111.

Beginning March 23, students will have three days of assignments to complete during the week. Work should be submitted directly to teachers via email or cellphone photos. Teacher email address are available on the district website.

For families without internet access, each school building’s wifi service extends to parking lots. In addition, Suddenlink and Spectrum have announced plans to provide 60 days of free internet service to families of students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

For families who do not have a computer, one Chromebook laptop computer will be available to be used for completing school assignments. They can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belpre Elementary on March 24 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belpre High School.

Online learning for students will begin on March 30.

For more information, call the district office at 740-423-9511