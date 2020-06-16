Mineral Wells golf club talks changes since pandemic

The Woodridge Golf Club remained open during the pandemic.

While the Woodridge Golf Club has been in the Mid-Ohio valley for many years, Bill Neal has owned the club since 2013.

Neal says he was able to keep the course open during the pandemic by following social distancing guidelines from the health department that included a rule limiting golf carts to one person at a time to maintain social distancing.​

Many golfers say, they continued coming to golf during the pandemic and the greens are the best they ever looked.

Neal says maintaining a golf club isn't easy but he looks forward to the challenge everyday and he doesn't get to golf as much as he thought he would while owning a club.

"During the Tiger Wood age, people were playing golf, a lot of youth were playing golf and we have lost a lot of golfers and this is all over," said Bill Neal, Woodridge Golf Club, owner.

Neal says he is expecting a good turnout for Father's Day. To schedule a tee time, call 304-489-1800.