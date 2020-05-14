Minor two-vehicle accident on Staunton Turnpike/Mound St.

A minor two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Staunton Turnpike and Mound St. on Thursday morning.

According to the Wood County 9-1-1 Center, the accident happened around 6:39 a.m., and while traffic appeared to be slowed down a bit in the northbound lane, there were no road closures.

One of the cars involved looked to have suffered significant damage to its front, and its airbags were deployed. Despite the damage, the 9-1-1 Center stated no injuries were reported at the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center ambulance, and St. Joseph’s ambulance all reported to the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.