Momma T and local restaurants give back to the community

Teresa Racer also known as "Momma T" gave back to the community, Saturday afternoon with the help of the Original Pizza Place.

Momma T usually feeds the Lynn Street community every Saturday, but has been unable to since the pandemic. Racer says local businesses have been donating to help her continue feeding the community. Racer delivered food house to house and says the children were very thankful.

"Like when you see a little kid grateful for food, it really gets your heart. I'm just thankful for all these businesses," said Teresa "Momma T" Racer, community activist. "We really need to sponsor small businesses because they are definitely in the community right now."

City Soul Church will be donating pizza to Momma T to give to the community on Monday at 3 p.m.