Momma T and the Warriors receive generous donation

Momma T and the Warriors is a street ministry and non-profit organization that feeds and clothes the community and helps out people in the Mid-Ohio Valley in anyway they can.

Teresa "Momma T" Racer is able to help the community with the help of donations and this week, she received a $10,000 donation from the Mid-Ohio Valley Good Works foundation. Racer will receive a portion of the donation, quarterly.

"I am definitely going to use part of this money to reach these kids which has been important to me for a long time and it's also like God has put a plan in action here going out house to house instead of the street," said Teresa Racer, Momma T and the Warriors, founder.

Racer says all donations are important no matter how big or small because they all add up to get the job done which is helping the community.