Monday morning I-77 crash

A crash occurred on I-77 Northbound Monday morning, with a tanker and a dump truck involved.

According to the Wood County 9-1-1 Center, authorities received the call at 5:28 a.m. for the accident, which happened near mile marker 158.

The Center said that reports indicated lanes were open in both directions, although that couldn’t be verified. Also at the time of our call to the Center, no injuries had yet been reported.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joe’s Ambulance, and Mineral Wells and Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Departments were all on the scene.