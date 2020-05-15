More Ohio businesses reopening to precautions

The state of Ohio is allowing the reopening of businesses in the state. These being: restaurants, hair salons, barber shops, and tattoo parlors. However, they're still being given slow and gradual reopenings during this time.

For now, restaurants and bars are only allowed to serve those in an outdoor setting. All indoor services aren't allowed until next Thursday on May 21.

Barber shops, salons, and parlors are only allowed to serve one customer every 30 minutes and are only accepting appointments. Walk-ins are not allowed in parlors.

As there are only a handful of these places that are opening at the moment, they're all glad to get back out there and try to turn things around after the financial impact they all went through because of the pandemic.

President of the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce, Carrie Ankrom, implores those in the community to shop locally. "These are our neighbors and people we see every day."

For the businesses that aren't providing outdoor services at this time, they want everyone to know that their delivery and carry-out services are still available.