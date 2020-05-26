More positive tests from West Virginia prison

Almost 50 people at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the coronavirus as more than a thousand results are still pending in the state's first correctional facility outbreak.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday said at least 39 inmates and eight staffers at the Huttonsville Correctional Center have the virus after the prison reported its first case last week. He said he expects cases to rise as test results are returned.

A 62-year-old Huttonsville inmate was the first state prisoner to test positive for the virus. Statewide, at least 73 people have died from the virus and about 1,800 have tested positive.