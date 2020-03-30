More supplies delivered to MOV Health Department

Members of the West Virginia National Guard have made deliveries of supplies and technical support to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Four members of the Guard brought personal protective items Monday to the health department's Parkersburg headquarters.

Those items, including gowns, gloves and protective masks, will be delivered to hospitals and emergency medical responders.

The guard members also are stationed at the health department, contacting people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"If we get a positive case, they will be able to help us make the phone calls to any of the contacts that person has had," said Carrie Brainard of the health department, "so we can let them know they may be at risk, check their symptoms, and try to keep the public as informed as possible, and as safe as possible."

Brainard admits the latest items shipped to the health department are just a small amount of what's expected to be needed to treat patients.