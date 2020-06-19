More virus spikes reported in West Virginia, Ohio

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling for face masks, social distancing and testing as local health officials report several coronavirus outbreaks linked to churches and travel.

The Republican governor's plea on Friday came as dozens of new cases have been connected to church services, including at least 33 at the Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg, as well as roughly 30 cases following travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Justice, who has lifted most virus restrictions, has framed reopening as a process of managing risk. He maintains that he will reinstate shutdowns if necessary.

The Ohio Health Department is reporting a second consecutive daily spike in coronavirus cases. Department data released Friday shows 609 new cases from a day earlier.

That follows a spike of 700 reported Thursday. The daily case count reflects test results received by the Health Department in the past 24 hours.

Those tests were typically conducted within the past 36 hours, though people could have experienced symptoms within the past two weeks.

The increases come as Ohio so far has avoided big spikes seen in multiple other states as their economies reopen.