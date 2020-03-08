Morgan County man dies in single vehicle crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Windsor Township on Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say Frederick A. Mattox, 71, of Malta, was driving south on County Road 2 when he drove his Ford SUV off the right side of the road, overcorrected and lost control. From there, he slid off the left side of the road and hit a house.

Authorities were notified of the wreck around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and M&M Squad were on scene to assist.

