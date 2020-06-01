Morgantown nursing home now free of COVID-19

A Monongalia County nursing home where five people died from COVID-19 no longer has any cases of the virus, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch announced Monday during a news briefing.

Sundale Nursing Home, an assisted-living facility in Morgantown, reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 22, and the West Virginia National Guard arrived at the facility to help administer tests on March 23.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered all nursing-home residents and staff in the state be tested for COVID-19 in April.

The nursing home had a total of 59 cases among residents and staff members, according to Sundale Medical Director Carl Shrader.