Washington County nursing home COVID-19 patients were mostly asymptomatic

According to the Marietta/Belpre Health Department, 72 percent of those who tested positive at Heartland of Marietta, a skilled nursing facility, did not show symptoms at the time of the test.

The health department says this is a small sample size but could give a representation of the rest of Washington County.

If so, most people who have the disease will not show symptoms and therefore will not know that they have COVID-19.

The advice from the health department is to act as if everyone you may come in contact with, has the virus.