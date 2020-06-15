Motorcycle crash on State Route 555

A motorcycle going northbound on State Route 555 got into a head on collision with a silver Chevy heading in the opposite direction when going on a curve. Both vehicles experienced a great deal of damage, but the motorcyclist is the only one that needed medical attention.

The motorcyclist is a 40 year-old man who had gone 100-200 feet from the initial impact and had landed in a ditch. It is unknown what his injuries are up to this point. However, it's nothing life-threatening and he was wearing his helmet.

Ohio Highway Patrol want to remind those that are motorcyclists to always wear their helmets and to be vigilant when on the roads.