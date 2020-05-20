Mountain State Art & Craft Fair pushed back to July 2021

The Mountain State Arts and Crafts Fair will not happen in 2020.

The event scheduled for this summer at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center, near Ripley, is being postponed until July 1-4, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a news release the Fair’s Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the event after talking with artisans and exhibitors.

Board President Jean Smith says, ““Our decision to postpone was a difficult one that was not taken lightly. We contacted our exhibitors and sponsoring agencies for their input.”

Smith added that the fair board is working hard to make sure that next year’s event is memorable.