Mountaineer Food Bank mobile food pantry in Jackson County

The Mountaineer Food Bank feeds 48 out of 55 counties in West Virginia.

The food bank provided over 500 families with frozen food and milk, two boxes of food per car.

Organizers asks drivers for information including name and household size so they can keep track of how many families they feed.

Food bank organizers say since the pandemic, the need for food has more than doubled.

"People getting laid off and things like that, local businesses closing, also some of the stores running short on certain things, so the need for food is definitely up there," said Tabitha Mays, Mountaineer Food Bank, organizer.

The next mobile food pantry will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Marina, 617 Riverside Drive, St. Marys, WV 26170.