Movie theaters in Ohio allowed to reopen Wednesday

As Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's reopening plan continues, this Wednesday, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen following social distancing guidelines.

The Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square in Marietta will be reopening this Friday. Vice president Gary Westmark says the theater will be taking the necessary precautions to keep staff and customers safe.

Westmark says the theater will begin playing old movies this weekend for $5 because many new movies release dates have been pushed back due to the pandemic.

Guidelines include:

- Everyone must stay 6 feet apart in the lobby

- Auditorium capacity is now limited to 25%; every other row will be blocked off and if you're coming with a group, you can sit together but groups are requested to sit three seats apart from groups they didn't come with

-Staff will wear mask and are not required for customers

The theater will only be open Friday-Sunday until new movies begin releasing next month.