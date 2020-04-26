Mudslide causes Washington residents to evacuate their home

The Washington Bottom Fire Volunteer Department was called out around 4:30 p.m., Sunday after Washington residents called reporting a mudslide lifting their home from its foundation.

Scott Jenkins and his family live in the home and he says for the last couple of weeks an erosion has been causing his home to shift.

"With all the wet weather and the land shifting, it got ahead of us and into the early morning hours the land had shifted so much that it was coming up on the deck," said Scott Jenkins.

Captain Garry Freed asked the Jenkins' to evacuate their home because of the immediate danger causing a safety hazard.

The Wood County engineer will handle things as far as next steps.

Jenkins says, he's not sure what his next steps are but the safety of his family is most important and his neighbors have offered him and his family, shelter.

