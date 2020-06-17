Murder indictments returned in 2 Parkersburg deaths

Two people are facing murder charges in a pair of deaths in Parkersburg after indictments returned Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury.

Michael Trevor Johns, 32, is charged with two counts of murder and first-degree robbery in the February death of Christopher Valkos, 34, at the Greenbrier Gardens apartment complex.

Johns was previously charged with robbery, but Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure said the murder counts were added after authorities received the results of an autopsy.

According to Parkersburg Police, Valkos died after he and Johns got into a fight at the apartment.

Johns allegedly went there was part of a drug deal and took an unspecified amount of money after Valkos was left incapacitated, police said.

Meanwhile, Dominick J. McClung was also indicted on two counts of murder in the death of Karen Yeager, 68.

She was reported missing last Labor Day weekend, and authorities found her body on Sept. 2 near the south side of the 5th Street bridge.

McClung was 17 at the time of the killing but will turn 18 on June 25. He is being prosecuted as an adult, Lefebure said.

Other charges against McClung include first-degree robbery, burglary, concealment of a deceased human body, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Another man, Michael Leadmon of Parkersburg has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Yeager’s death and been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Leadmon said in court last October that he and a teenager, now identified as McClung, intended to break into Yeager’s home on Broad Street and rob her.

He said McClung stabbed Yeager in the back during the robbery before they dumped her body near the 5th Street bridge.

Johns and McClung were among 39 people named in Wednesday’s indictments, which resulted from the first grand jury conducted since a quarantine resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

