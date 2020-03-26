Murray's Glass and Automotive makes face guards for health-care workers

Murray's Glass and Automotive Paint in Marietta has found a way to help heath-care workers during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The business is making face guards to help keep medical workers safe.

"We have a lot of excess material, that is sitting because everything is shut down and we are so slow,"said Dennis Farrar, a co-owner of the business. "We decided to make good use of it, and to donate back to the health-care workers that are putting themselves at risk everyday for our benefit and for everyone's benefit."

Murray's delivered the first 12 shields on Thursday, with six each going to WVU Medicine Camden Clark and the hospital's COVID-19 testing tent in Parkersburg

If these work, Murray's plans to keep making the face guards until materials run out.