Musician, West Virginia native, Bill Withers has died

Singer Bill Withers has died.

A native of Slab Fork, West Virginia, Withers wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine."

In the past 10 years, he was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to a statement released from his family to The Associated Press, the 81-year-old died in Los Angeles from heart complications. "Lean On Me," was performed at the presidential inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Lately, people have posted videos of their versions of the song as inspiration during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lean on Me", his only #1 pop hit, in 1972, hit the top of the charts again in 1987, as a reggae song recorded by the group Club Nouveau.

