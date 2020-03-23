Mylan producing potential COVID-19 treatment in West Virginia

A potential treatment for COVID-19 will be produced at Morgantown's Mylan plant, company executives announced.

Mylan recently restarted the production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets at the Morgantown plant. The tablets are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of malaria, lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis.

The pharmaceutical company said it also is working on expanding production of the product outside the U.S. in the coming weeks.

"Although the product is not currently approved for use in the treatment of COVID-19, it is listed by the World Health Organization as a drug under investigation for efficacy against the coronavirus," Mylan said in a press release.

A mid-April target was set by Mylan to begin supplying the product. It hopes to provide 50 million tablets to treat more than 1.5 million people.

A proven COVID-19 treatment hasn't been identified yet by regulatory bodies as clinical trials are underway in labs across the country, but hydroxychloroquine was identified as a possible treatment.

"The growing global threat of COVID-19 requires a commitment by everyone involved in public health," the company said in a press release. "Mylan takes its responsibility seriously and is committed to continuing to work with governments, partners and others to identify areas of need where our global R&D, regulatory and manufacturing expertise and capacity can be of service."

