Nail salons re-open in West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice's new safer at home order allows nail salons, barbershops, and hair salons to re-open, Monday.

Nail salons are back open and they have added new precautions to follow guidelines for keeping the public and staff safe.

Nail Lounge and Spa says its new guidelines include:

-Providing masks for customers

-Checking temperatures of staff and customers if necessary

-Washing hands and providing hand sanitizer for everyone

-Cleaning and disinfecting the salon daily

-Only allowing customers in the salon with appointments; not allowing walk-ins in the salon limiting occupancy to no more than 10 people

Owner, Kim Nguyen says clients showing any signs of symptoms will not be serviced.