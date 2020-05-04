Nail salons re-open in West Virginia

VIENNA, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice's new safer at home order allows nail salons, barbershops, and hair salons to re-open, Monday.
Nail salons are back open and they have added new precautions to follow guidelines for keeping the public and staff safe.
Nail Lounge and Spa says its new guidelines include:
-Providing masks for customers
-Checking temperatures of staff and customers if necessary
-Washing hands and providing hand sanitizer for everyone
-Cleaning and disinfecting the salon daily
-Only allowing customers in the salon with appointments; not allowing walk-ins in the salon limiting occupancy to no more than 10 people
Owner, Kim Nguyen says clients showing any signs of symptoms will not be serviced.