National Guard assists with contact tracing

Four members of the National Guard are assisting the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Contact tracing involves reaching out to those with confirmed cases and finding out who they were in contact with in the 48 hours before they developed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.

Then, they reach out to those contacts and monitor their temperatures and make sure they do not develop symptoms.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department covers six counties, so this process can grow very quickly, and help was needed.

Health and Wellness Director Carrie Brainard says, "We are managing, but if we would have a huge outbreak in the area, then we could be maxed out very quickly."

The National Guard has offered to send additional people to help if necessary down the road.