New York City contact tracers start, reach out to 600 people

New York City contact tracers hired to contain the spread of the coronavirus are on the job. Tracers reached out to all of the roughly 600 people who tested positive for the virus citywide on Monday, the first day of the program.

Also, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says summer days camps in New York can open June 29, though no decision has been made yet on sleep-away camps. The green light on summer camps comes as the state continues to make slow progress taming the outbreak. The daily death toll has been under 60 for several days, with 58 new deaths recorded Monday.