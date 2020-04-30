New York couple says ‘I do’ over Zoom

NEW YORK (CNN) - A New York couple became one of the first to host a Zoom wedding after Governor Andrew Cuomo formally gave the OK for remote ceremonies due to the pandemic.

Sayaka Fukuda and James Storr Brown invited about 50 guests to their virtual wedding ceremony after Cuomo gave the green light to weddings via video conference.

“Thank you, Governor Cuomo!” Fukuda said.

Family and friends in Canada, New York and the U.K. gathered around their screens to watch the couple exchange their vows. They even dressed up for the occasion, with some combining formal attire and sweatpants.

Fukuda and Brown had a longtime friend officiate the wedding and despite the technical difficulties, the ceremony was a success.

"I think he said, ‘Now you may kiss the bride,’ and there we go,” Brown said. As the couple kissed for the first time as husband and wife, their virtual onlookers cheered and toasted.

Fukuda and Brown said quarantine has been a good practice for marriage life.

"We'll look back on this and laugh. And realize there is a light, and that we can get through things together,” Brown said.

The couple said it took about two hours for them to set up the ceremony and invite guests.

