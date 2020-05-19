New hair salon opens in Marietta

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a difficult time for many local businesses, and for one Marietta hair stylist and business owner, the timing of the pandemic was particularly challenging.

Trina Rataiczak, owner of the new hair salon Peace Love Scissors in Marietta, was ready to open her new salon when the pandemic hit. She had to postpone her grand opening until salons and other businesses were permitted to resume operations. That uncertainty, she said, was difficult.

“It was stressful waiting, especially because of the money I put into it...but I think it may have helped me in the long run because now everyone needs a haircut,” she said.

Rataiczak officially opened her doors for the first time on Friday, May 15 and said things have been going well so far. She commented that, despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, business was good over the weekend. She is taking a number of precautions to meet safety guidelines, including limiting the number of people allowed to enter the salon at once.

Overall, Rataiczak said she feels positive.

“I’m excited to be open...I think a salon is a good place to be right now because we already have to be clean,” Rataiczak said.

Rataiczak is taking both appointments and walk-ins, and is keeping her schedule open and flexible to accommodate area residents who have been unable to get their hair cut while quarantining. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call the salon at (740) 538-5556.