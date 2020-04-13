New mask decontamination method in Marietta

The Memorial Health System and the Marietta Fire Department are teaming up to disinfect N95 masks.

These masks are used strictly by first responders and health care workers because they are in such low supply.

The method involves a room that has been completely sanitized and is sealed off.

Masks are placed on wire shelves and the room is filled by hydrogen peroxide vapor to disinfect them from all angles.

After 2 to 4 hours, the masks are clean and ready to safely go back into service.

This process is called BioQuell and was found in a Duke University Study.

The masks will be labeled before they are worn, and returned to the original user after decontamination.

The first decontamination will take place at the end of this week.