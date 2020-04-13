New requirements for Ohio nursing homes

An increasing number of coronavirus cases has prompted Ohio's governor to issue new orders for that state's nursing homes.

And another Mid-Ohio Valley county is now subject to an expanded West Virginia executive order.

Nursing homes throughout the Buckeye State-including a Washington County facility-have had patients who have contracted the novel COVID-19 virus.

Governor Mike DeWine Monday announced an order requiring Ohio's long-term care facilities notify residents and families within 24 hours from when a resident or staff member becomes infected.

The governor also said a list of those facilities where a resident has tested positive will be posted on the state health department's website.

"That information can be shared with the public," DeWine said at his daily briefing. "If you're thinking about taking a loved one, or if you're thinking about going to a nursing home, you have every right to know what the situation is there. So we want to make sure you have all that information."

The governor also said Ohio's National Guard has been sent to several state prisons, where inmates have tested positive.

Among them, the state prison in Pickaway County, where an inmate with a long-term illness died after contracting the virus.

Twelve of Ohio's 28 prisons are under full quarantine. The Lima News reports the agency is restricting inmates to two meals a day, with the same calorie intake as three to reduce movement and contact between individuals. The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on DeWine to release thousands of inmates.

At his Monday briefing, Governor Jim Justice did something he refrained from doing Friday: he added Jackson County to the list of West Virginia counties under expanded requirements for social distancing and other restrictions.

Due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases in that county-the number of people testing positive now stands at 31-he extended an executive order first issued April 4 for Kanawha and several eastern counties, and extended to four other counties, including Wood County, last Friday.

"(Jackson County) had the highest increase in cases over the past 24 hours out of all of our 55 counties," Justice said. "So I believe that now, we absolutely have to bring Jackson County into that fold."

That now brings to 12 the number of West Virginia counties now considered "hot spots" for the rapid spread of the virus.

The governor says West Virginia still ranks below most of the bordering states for positive tests.