No concerns yet for homeless population coronavirus protection

There have not been concerns raised yet about the homeless population in Wood County being susceptible to the coronavirus.

Though homeless populations would be assumed to be one of the more at risk groups, the lower numbers than initially projected in Wood County explain why there are no concerns yet.

Still, the county is looking to provide protective services in case the outbreak reaches the homeless population.

"One of my biggest concerns was how is this going to play into people's anxiety," said Tim Baer, Path Engagement Specialist for Westbrook Health Services. "I'm not seeing a lot of stronger concerns like I thought we would, but I know like here, things haven't like blown out as fully as what we kind of expected maybe three weeks ago."