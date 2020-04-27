North Christian School teachers show students they are missed with parade

Updated: Mon 11:56 PM, Apr 27, 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. North Christian School hosts a teacher parade to show students how much they are missed.

Teachers and administrators say they just wanted to do something special for the kids.

"Just being able to see them, telling them that we love them, we miss them, seeing their smiling faces, just seeing their smiles makes us happy," said Shelia Mays, North Christian School, kindergarten teacher.

The teachers are still doing virtual classrooms everyday, but they say it is just not the same. Some parents say, they have realized how hard a teacher's job really is.

Students say they will just be happy when they can see their friends and their teachers at school again.

 
