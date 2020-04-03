Nurses not being prevented from wearing masks, hospitals say

Nurses at Mid-Ohio Valley hospitals are not being prevented from wearing face masks while they work, hospital administrators said Thursday.

Officials with Memorial Health in Marietta and WVU Medicine Camden Clark in Parkersburg said a rumor is circulating that nurses have been told they can not wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic because it would alarm patients.

Several people contacted WTAP concerned about the safety of medical personnel, but both hospitals said such worries are unfounded and that nurses and other employees have been fully educated on the use of personal-protective equipment and provided the necessary gear to keep them safe from the virus.

“I’m not sure where the rumor may have come from,” Jennifer Offenberger, associate vice president of services for Memorial Health. “The utilization of masks and other personal-protective equipment is fluid. The guidelines for it change on a regular basis, and how we are utilizing it evolves almost every day.”

In addition, the hospitals said all medical personnel who work with or around confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients are required to wear the type of protective equipment that is currently in short supply in many hospitals across the United States.

Both hospitals also said they are doing everything they can to promote social distancing during the pandemic.

“While our staff not working in proximity of patients are generally protected through the principles of social distancing, this employee population is welcome to wear a mask, if they choose and have been offered appropriate levels of equipment,” WVU Medicine Camden Clark said in a statement.