Nursing home COVID-19 numbers now available

This week the Ohio Department of Health updated their list of the number of active cases at long-term care facilities.

This page was available previously, however Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon says it was not accurate because there were not the proper tools for health departments to report that cases were from these facilities.

Goon says that has been fixed and that the numbers should be accurate now.

The only long-term care facility listed for Washington County is Heartland of Marietta.

They are listed as having 15 active cases among residents and two among staff members.

Not included in the number are COVID-19 patients who have either recovered or passed away.

The page will be updated weekly, as opposed to the overall numbers in Ohio, which are updated daily.