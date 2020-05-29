Resident at nursing home in Jackson County tests positive for COVID-19

Eldercare Nursing and Rehabilitation says a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Posted below is the press release from the Jackson County Health Department:

"On the evening of May 28th, we were notified that a resident of Jackson County that was completing standard testing for pre-op at a hospital had tested positive for Covid19. The individual had no symptoms of Covid 19 and is a resident of Eldercare Nursing and Rehabilitation. The Health Department immediately contacted the nursing home and began a case investigation. Retesting of all residents and staff were started within two hours of the initial positive notification. At this time, all residents and the majority of the staff have been retested. The remaining staff will be tested throughout the weekend.

As with all positive cases, the Jackson County Health Department and Eldercare will continue to work together for the good of the patients and the citizens of our community. Along with Dr. Marsh and Secretary Crouch, the Health Department would like to remind residents of the importance of wearing a mask when you are out in the community or with someone that does not live in your household. You are protecting, not only yourself, but also the staff that work in high risk areas such as hospitals, nursing homes, Hospice patients and assisted living facilities."