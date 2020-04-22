Nursing home in Ripley, West Virginia releases COVID-19 numbers

Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation has finally received test results for all staff and employees. A total of 88 residents have been tested – 64 of those are positive and 24 are negative. Two of those patients that were tested early on, have completed their quarantine time and are now considered “success stories”, a term used by the Jackson County Health Department. A total of 95 staff members were tested – 32 of those are positive and 63 are negative. Five staff members are also considered “success stories”.

We are continually working with the Jackson County Health Department to monitor our residents and staff during this process and will follow CDC and State guidelines. “This is a very trying time for the staff, patients and their families. We are grateful for the support we have received from our community partners. Please pray for our community.” said Todd Kimble, Administrator. “We still continue to grieve over those we have lost.”