ODOT lists road projects in Washington County

The following construction projects are expected to affect highways in Washington County in the near future, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 10 office in Marietta.

- Interstate 77 rehabilitation: A rehabilitation project is taking place between the West Virginia state line and State Route 821. It involves resurfacing and guardrail, shoulder, drainage, and concrete barrier work. One lane is closed in each direction. Estimated completion: June 4, 2021.

The southbound on ramp for Exit 6 will be closed from June 19-29 for resurfacing and guardrail work. Traffic will be detoured using State Routes 821, 60 and 7.

The northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp for Exit 6 will be closed from June 8-18 for resurfacing and guardrail work. Traffic will be detoured using State Routs 821, 60 and 7.

- Interstate 77 concrete repairs: Concrete repairs are taking place on I-77 northbound, one mile south of the Macksburg Exit 16. The passing lane will be closed on May 28-29, and the driving lane will be closed on June 1-2.

- State Route 7 rehabilitation: Lane closures are in place between Moore's Junction and State Route 550 for a resurfacing project with drainage, guardrail and other work. Estimated completion: October 2, 2020

- State Route 7 resurfacing: A resurfacing project is taking place in the city of Marietta between Third and Greene Streets. The southbound lane will be closed through May 29 for pavement repairs. The contractor will detour traffic on 3rd Street to 4th Street to access Church Street. Work will continue thereafter with flaggers. Estimated completion: July 31, 2020

- State Route 555 landslide - One lane is closed between Wallace Road and Miller Road due to a landslide. Temporary traffic signals and a 14-foot-width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: June 30, 2020

- State Route 60 landslide: One lane is closed 1.5 miles south of Lowell due to a landslide. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot-width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: October 30, 2020

- State Route 821 landslide: One lane is closed between Buells Run (TR 86) and Peaker Run (TR 327) due to a landslide. Temporary traffic signals and a 14-foot-width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: December 31, 2020

- State Route 339 resurfacing: A resurfacing project is taking place between State Route 618 and Maple Lane (Township Rd. 1270). Traffic is being maintained with flaggers. Estimated completion: July 31, 2020

- State Route 676 improvements: Beginning June 15, State Route 676 (Lancaster Street) will be closed in the city of Marietta 0.3 miles west of State Route 7 for curb, guardrail, sidewalk, and drainage work. The detour is State Route 7 to State Route 550 to State Route 339 to State Route 676. Estimated completion: October 12, 2020

