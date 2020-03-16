OH governor recommends March 17 primary be delayed until June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has recommended delaying in-person voting in Tuesday primary election until June 2.

The governor made the statement, accompanied by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, at a briefing Monday afternoon on the coronavirus. He noted that the request needs to be approved by a judge, to whom DeWine said he would make the request later in the day.

He said his concern is for large crowds at polling places Tuesday, including the presence of poll workers, many of whom tend to be elderly, and, therefore, at-risk for the virus.

Early voting for the scheduled March 17 primary has been in progress since mid-February, and was scheduled to conclude Monday afternoon. In-person voting-meaning at traditional polling places-was scheduled for primary election day.

We contacted the Washington County Board of Elections, which told us it was monitoring the news conference and would know more later in the day.

