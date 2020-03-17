OH health officials discuss slowing down COVID-19

Ohio's governor is joined by public health officials as he provides what has become a daily briefing on the spread of coronavirus in the Buckeye State.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the Coronavirus or COVID-19 has spread to 48 countries and seven states in the U.S. There have been no reports in our area, but Jackson County, Ohio is prepping.

At what is becoming a daily briefing on the virus, an order to hospitals across the state was announced to postpone non-elective surgeries as a result of the spread of the virus.

There has been concern nationwide a large number of serious virus cases could be a strain on its health system.

State Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, meanwhile, says measures Ohio already has taken could slow down the spread of the virus.

"If we do these measures in the absolute way they're intended-again, we have no vaccine, these are only tools-we can cut this surge by two-thirds," Dr. Acton said Tuesday. "Every one of us can contribute to that, and it will decrease our deaths by half."

Dr. Acton adds the measures are also intended to keep essential workers healthy-including medical personnel and first responders.

In the past week, the governor and state officials have ordered schools, businesses and other public gathering places closed