OHSAA postpones all winter-sports tournaments

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has postponed all of its winter tournaments until further notice because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

In a Twitter post, the OHSAA said "this includes boys basketball regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball.

The postponement means Fort Frye's Division IV semi-final game against Minster, which was scheduled for Thursday night, will not take place.

The girls' tournament was scheduled to be played at St. John's Arena in Columbus.