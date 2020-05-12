Officers honored during National Police Week

National Police Week in 2020 means more because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only are officers risking their lives in the line of duty every day, they are now faced with the task of completing their job with the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

Normally, local law enforcement would be honored with a large public ceremony, but instead it was more private this year.

Along with honoring all officers across the country that lost their lives in the line of duty, they also honored those who fell due to the virus.

"We can, think on and remember all the officers that gave their lives in the last year in the line of duty." said Sgt. Beniah Depue, President of the Fraternal Order of Police of Blennerhassett Lodge no. 79. "Especially this year with the coronavirus, the additional 31 officers that have been killed as a result of that. And, a chance for us to get together, usually, and remember them and pay tribute to the officers that, in this community, that have made a significant impact."