Officers lay wreath on Public Safety Monument at Parkersburg City Building

An annual event was changed this year as the city of Parkersburg celebrates National Police Week.

Only a few officers laid the annual wreath made by the Fraternal Order of Police of the Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79, on the Public Safety Monument in front of the Parkersburg City Building.

This event is normally much larger, but due to coronavirus concerns, they made it a small ceremony.

This year, they honor the 128 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and especially remember the 31 officers who were lost to the coronavirus.

One officer, Jeffrey Grogg, a patrolman for the Parkersburg Police Department, was proud to lay the wreath, and believes remembering fellow officers is vital. He wants to stress to other officers and the community to keep staying safe.

"Just keep doing what you're doing," said Grogg. "We (officers) don't get to not go to work or work from home, we all still got to go out here, it's business as usual for all of us. But, we're trying to minimize contact wherever possible, and obviously wear personal protective equipment."