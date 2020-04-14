Ohio AG files price-gouging lawsuit over sale of masks

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday announced a lawsuit accusing several people of hoarding N95 respirator masks and selling them online for nearly 18 times the retail price.

His action comes as the state faces a critical shortage of personal-protective equipment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mario F. Salwan of Chagrin Falls and others operated an online store on eBay under the now-defunct username "Donkey476."

According to Yost's office, the group began to increase the speed and volume of its acquisitions after seeing an opportunity to profit from the increase in demand for essential products such as N95 masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

"There's another word for donkey that comes to mind when thinking about these folks," Yost said. "We will continue to take action against anyone else in the state price gouging during this pandemic."

The group ramped up operations during March and acquired more than 1,200 N95 masks, Yost's office said, adding that the bulk purchases set the stage for the individuals to reap exorbitant profits from the ongoing public health crisis and added to the shortage of N95 masks available in the marketplace.