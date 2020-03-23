Ohio AG rejects marijuana petition, citing insufficient valid signatures

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday rejected a petition for a proposed marijuana-related constitutional amendment because petitioners did not submit enough valid signatures.

In a news release, Yost said his office received a written petition to amend the Ohio Constitution on March 17. It contained 1,248 signatures. that were submitted to local boards of elections for signature verification.

Of the 1,000 minimum signatures required to proceed with the constitutional amendment, those boards of elections reported receiving a total of only 271 valid signatures," Yost's office said.

“Because your submission did not contain the verified signatures of at least 1,000 qualified electors, we must reject it,” Yost wrote in the letter to the petitioning committee. “Finally, because the petition failed to meet the signature threshold, I have not made any determination concerning the fairness and truthfulness of the proposed summary.”

