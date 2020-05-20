Ohio BMV prepares to resume services on May 26

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is preparing to reopen its offices and resume services on May 26,as long as the offices are able to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Officials said offices have the proper personal-protective equipment stocked in their facilities and are expected to control crowds and keep people at least six-feet apart.

In March, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that many BMV deadlines would be extended until 90 days after a state of emergency is lifted.

BMV officials say they want people come back soon, but they want everyone to remain safe in the process.

"Even though we are reopening, the declared emergency is still in effect," said Charlie Norman, the registrar with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Even though your card may show an expired date, it's still perfectly valid. So what we're really asking people to do is if you don't need to come in right away, please don't. Save yourself the trouble, we know there is going to be a rush."

