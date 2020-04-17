Ohio Development Services Agency and Buckeye Hills Regional Council announce new deadlines for two key programs

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Buckeye Hills Regional Council have announced updates to two key programs.

The Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended until June 1st. The Winter-Crisis Program will now continue through May 1st.

These deadlines have been extended to help those in the community who are unable to pay bills on time.

"It helps people to prevent disconnection or can assist with reconnections," said Mindy Cayton, from the Buckeye Hills Regional Council. "It is for gas or electric, and also for fuel oil. People forget that sometimes. The Winter Crisis Program can help also with fuel tank replacement, testing and furnace repair."

For more information about the programs and what is needed to apply, contact Buckeye Hills Regional Council at 1-800-331-2644.

