Ohio EPA delays testing for PFAS chemicals

Ohio will delay testing public water systems for forever chemicals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has tested 229 water samples from schools and day cares.

An Ohio EPA official says schools and day cares were prioritized as they service sensitive populations of children.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that of the 229 facilities tested the EPA has only received results from 121.

Only one has tested positive for forever chemicals. Manchester United Methodist Church/Here for You Preschool and Child Development Center in New Franklin test results showed nearly 200 parts per trillion.

It is unclear when testing will continue.