Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pleads with FDA on new surgical mask sanitizing machines

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the buckeye state once again today, announcing that Battelle Labs (a company located in Ohio) has developed new technology that once approved by the Food and Drug Administration, could sterilize up to 80,000 surgical masks per day per machine. NBC reports shortages of such masks across the country, even prompting nurses in The Bronx to protest after having to continually reuse equipment. Upon sterilization, masks could more safely be reused.

“They're looking to have two machines here in Ohio, they're ready to go. So that's going to give us, as soon as this is authorized by the FDA, it's going to give us the ability to do 160 [thousand] of these, to turn them right around and reuse them and they can be reused a number of times,” said DeWine.

DeWine says the company has machines ready to be sent to New York, Seattle and Washington D.C.

“I want to make a public appeal to the FDA. Please, Please give us the approval to use these. We have nurses, we have doctors, we have people working in nursing homes who need the masks,” said DeWine.

On top of this announcement, DeWine asks that if any manufacturer can make any of ten items listed on a poster board, they need to contact the state right away. The items requested are: surgical gowns, face masks, gloves (nitrile, vinyl or butyl), N-95 particulate respirators, isolation gowns, face shields, Tyvek coveralls, thermometers, foot coverings, and ventilator tubing.

Manufacturers can contact together@governor.ohio.gov to respond to DeWine’s call to action or to inquire about the request further.

“This is our ten most wanted, ten most wanted items,” said DeWine.

DeWine says he will not be addressing the state Sunday unless there is breaking news he needs to share. He will be back on Monday at 2.