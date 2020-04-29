Ohio Governor: No graduations if they amount to mass gatherings

Gov. Mike DeWine has clarified that high school graduations can't be permitted if they amount to mass gatherings.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that the most preferred option is a virtual ceremony conducted online. Next is a drive-in ceremony allowing students to drive someplace to pick up a diploma, followed by gatherings of 10 people or fewer.

The governor also says that while it's time to graduate, it's not time to hold graduation parties.

Meanwhile, DeWine said the state has acquired and distributed 4.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment throughout Ohio, believed to be the largest shipment in Ohio history.

